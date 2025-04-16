Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $525.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.59 and a 200-day moving average of $600.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

