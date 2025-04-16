Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

