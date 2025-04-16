LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 196160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LY in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.96.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LY Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

