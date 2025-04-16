LSV Asset Management Sells 6,100 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Univest Financial worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 71,265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UVSP stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $772.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

