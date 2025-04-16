LSV Asset Management Sells 14,300 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,562,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,020,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,458,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

