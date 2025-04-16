LSV Asset Management Makes New $294,000 Investment in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of NewtekOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Barclays PLC increased its position in NewtekOne by 285.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

