LSV Asset Management Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Zynex worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

ZYXI opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $151,587.84. This represents a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

