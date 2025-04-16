LOFI Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.30 Million (LOFI)

LOFI (LOFI) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, LOFI has traded up 126.5% against the US dollar. LOFI has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $3.30 million worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOFI token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LOFI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,764.77 or 0.99787048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,283.80 or 0.99214083 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Token Profile

LOFI’s genesis date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official website is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

Buying and Selling LOFI

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.01726199 USD and is up 41.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,313,558.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LOFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.