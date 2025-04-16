loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at UBS Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1.35 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 14,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

