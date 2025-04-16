Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Littelfuse stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $155.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 60,177.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

