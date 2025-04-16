LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in LGI Homes stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

