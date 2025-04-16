Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance
LEXXW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
