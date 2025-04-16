Legal & General Group Plc Sells 54,690 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,690 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $17,488,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 162,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 306,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 128,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.64%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

