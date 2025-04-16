Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,826 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of Compass Diversified worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is -78.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.