Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Dycom Industries worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 46.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

