Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.34 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

