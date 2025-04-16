Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $125.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Korro Bio by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Korro Bio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

