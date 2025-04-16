KilterHowling LLC Sells 342 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

KilterHowling LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. KilterHowling LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

