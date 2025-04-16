Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,381 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

