Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 205,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

