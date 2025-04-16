Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Price

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HWC. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 224,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

