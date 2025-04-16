KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 174564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

KDDI Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.