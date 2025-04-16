Kaleidoscope Capital LP Purchases New Stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 226,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kaleidoscope Capital LP owned about 0.30% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHA. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,312,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,653,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.