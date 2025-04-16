Kaleidoscope Capital LP Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

