Kaleidoscope Capital LP Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

