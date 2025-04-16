Jump Financial LLC Invests $9.12 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 151,461 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,854,000 after buying an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

