Jump Financial LLC Invests $6.18 Million in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 589,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KC. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

