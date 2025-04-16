Jump Financial LLC Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 264.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,278 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Dutch Bros worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,478,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BROS opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 170.25, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

