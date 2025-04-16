Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,140 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $5,582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,120. The trade was a 59.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,336,223 shares of company stock valued at $56,635,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IOT opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.71. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
