Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,140 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Samsara by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $5,582,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,120. The trade was a 59.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,336,223 shares of company stock valued at $56,635,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:IOT opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.71. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

