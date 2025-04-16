JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Shares Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.58 and last traded at C$30.58. Approximately 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.56.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Down 11.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.55.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

