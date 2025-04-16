JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:JPEF traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. 255,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

