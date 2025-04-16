JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $264.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPM opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $648.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

