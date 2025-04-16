John C. Malone Purchases 44,258 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 44,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,984.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 330,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,366. The trade was a 15.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

