JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $257,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,582,099.45. The trade was a 0.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 1,067,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JELD. UBS Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

