JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $257,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,582,099.45. The trade was a 0.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.
- On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.
- On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 1,067,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on JELD. UBS Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
