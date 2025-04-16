Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Update

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 2,647.3% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYD opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Jayud Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jayud Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

