Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Izotropic Trading Up 14.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About Izotropic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Izotropic
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.