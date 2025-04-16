Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Izotropic Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, develops diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a CT diagnostic imaging device with a platform of targeted uses. Izotropic Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

