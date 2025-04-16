Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 715,788 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,044,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,180,000 after buying an additional 27,559,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,018,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,658,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,014 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.