Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 656,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 690% from the average daily volume of 83,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Israel Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.