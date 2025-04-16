iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $33,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.