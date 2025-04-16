iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $205.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

