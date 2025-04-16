iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IWTR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $32.60.
About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF
