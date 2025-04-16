iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IWTR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Get iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF alerts:

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.