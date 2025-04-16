iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $112,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

