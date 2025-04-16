iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

