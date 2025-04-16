iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.13. Approximately 7,505,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,504,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

