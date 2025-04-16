iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Position Increased by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,196,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,000 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 624,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.