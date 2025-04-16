Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,881 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3189 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.