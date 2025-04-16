Investors Purchase High Volume of Harmony Gold Mining Call Options (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 2,131 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

NYSE HMY opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the period. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

