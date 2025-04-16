Investors Buy Large Volume of Dollar Tree Put Options (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 60,378 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 39,185 put options.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 193.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.21. 4,628,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,471. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

