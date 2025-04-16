InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSSX. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 1,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

