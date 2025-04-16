Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RSP opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

