Invesco Ltd. Has $44.84 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

